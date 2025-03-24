Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $268.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.37. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

