Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.