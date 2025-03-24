Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,427 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 151,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WDC opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

