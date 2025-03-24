CMC Financial Group Makes New $243,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. FOX comprises about 0.5% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FOX by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

FOX stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

