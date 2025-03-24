CMC Financial Group Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

CMC Financial Group cut its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,766 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for 5.2% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CMC Financial Group owned 0.19% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,263,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $35.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

