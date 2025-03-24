CMC Financial Group Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

