Clune & Associates LTD. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $480.84 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

