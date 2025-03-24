Clune & Associates LTD. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $520.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

