Clune & Associates LTD. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
