Clune & Associates LTD. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

