Clune & Associates LTD. Invests $922,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Clune & Associates LTD. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

