Clune & Associates LTD. Invests $3.63 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $118.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.