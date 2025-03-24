Clune & Associates LTD. Acquires Shares of 11,874 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 669,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,464,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,407,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,559,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

IFRA stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

