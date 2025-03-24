Clune & Associates LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.