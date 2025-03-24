Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.07. 411,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,488. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $90,955,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

