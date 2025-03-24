Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,367,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,139,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.26% of Cintas worth $6,827,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.97. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $158.10 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

