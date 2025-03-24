Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $381,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,941,000. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,291,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 72,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,346,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $332.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $275.02 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.76 and its 200 day moving average is $325.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

