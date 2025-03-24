Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,092 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

