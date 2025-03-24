Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $397,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.85 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

