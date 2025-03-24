Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,545,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 120,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $15,354,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.