Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,454 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $143,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 395,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 306,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 257,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

