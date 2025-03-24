China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 43159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

