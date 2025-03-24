Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $594.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.35. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $648.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

