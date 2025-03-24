Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CERT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Certara
Certara Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.