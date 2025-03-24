Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Certara stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Certara has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara



Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

