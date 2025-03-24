Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.71% of Casella Waste Systems worth $47,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

