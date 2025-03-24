Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

CCL stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after buying an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after acquiring an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

