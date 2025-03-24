Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

