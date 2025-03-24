Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Head to Head Comparison

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Digihost Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 13.80 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.19 Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.18 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -2.53

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61% Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95%

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -61.51, indicating that its share price is 6,251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.68, indicating that its share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

