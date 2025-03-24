Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lazard by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 381,546 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 in the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAZ

Lazard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.