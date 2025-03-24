Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Bentley Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

