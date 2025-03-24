Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Down 4.0 %

Steelcase Profile

NYSE SCS opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

