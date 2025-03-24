Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 22,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

