CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 193,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 131,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

