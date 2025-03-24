Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price

Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 350 ($4.52) in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.
Braemar Price Performance
Shares of BMS traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 249 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.65. Braemar has a 1-year low of GBX 221.01 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.64 ($4.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £80.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.
Braemar Company Profile
Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.
