Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$158.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
