Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$158.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Shares of HPS.A traded up C$2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$88.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$95.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.00. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$73.98 and a twelve month high of C$160.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$805.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.