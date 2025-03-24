Campbell Soup (CPB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ: CPB) recently:

3/24/2025 – Campbell Soup is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Campbell Soup had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Consumer Edge.

3/11/2025 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/6/2025 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating.

1/24/2025 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. 279,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,015. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $50,908,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

