C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Sells $25,209.25 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Merel Witteveen sold 337 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $8,900.17.

On Monday, December 30th, Merel Witteveen sold 11,132 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $389,063.40.

Shares of AI stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

