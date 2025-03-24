Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Price Target at $195.75

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $120.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $113.73 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.