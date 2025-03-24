Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Marqeta by 32.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Marqeta by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 370,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Marqeta by 0.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 488,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

