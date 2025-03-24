Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.69 and last traded at $194.85. Approximately 8,987,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,869,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.66.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $903.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,108,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

