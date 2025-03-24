Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

BMY opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

