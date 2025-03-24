Boston Partners Sells 91,316 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,316 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

LAAC opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

