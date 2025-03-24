Boston Partners Has $482,000 Stock Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.14% of AerSale worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AerSale by 266.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 38.4% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 449,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Trading Down 2.4 %

AerSale stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $436.35 million, a P/E ratio of 819.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASLE. TD Cowen upgraded AerSale to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

