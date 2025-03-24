Boston Partners Has $351,000 Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Viemed Healthcare worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $286.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

