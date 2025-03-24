Boston Partners Acquires 3,965 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Hallador Energy worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 959.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

