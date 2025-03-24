BigCommerce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,620% compared to the typical daily volume of 437 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BigCommerce

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 196.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 256,783 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 67.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 449,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BIGC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $479.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.