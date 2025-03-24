Best Toy Stocks To Watch Today – March 23rd

Target, Costco Wholesale, TKO Group, Walmart, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that are often viewed as more of a speculative play or market novelty than solid long-term investments. They can include firms that produce actual toys or other entertainment products, as well as stocks that attract investors primarily for their volatility, hype, or “playful” market reputation rather than strong fundamental performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,061,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.86 on Friday, reaching $909.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $987.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $945.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $403.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.94. 26,766,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,960,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.47. 3,631,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Featured Stories