Best Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Ovintiv, Raymond James, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Molson Coors Beverage, Celsius, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in Canada, allowing investors to own a portion of these entities. They are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange, with their values influenced by both domestic economic conditions and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,256,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.50.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.57. 25,368,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,900. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $71.83. 6,861,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,275. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $58.72. 8,355,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,870. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $32.93. 10,121,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.33. 10,510,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.48.

