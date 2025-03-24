Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 12,387 shares.The stock last traded at $73.82 and had previously closed at $74.50.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $929.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

