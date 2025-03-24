Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Bel Fuse worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $922.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

